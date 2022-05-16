The Monster Factory Making 2300 Arena Debut Next Month

The Monster Factory will make its debut in the famed 2300 Arena for an event next month. The company announced (per PWInsider) that it will hold its “Step Into the Arena” show on June 30th in the Philadelphia, Pennsylvania arena. You can see the full annoucement below:

Monster Factory Pro Wrestling Presents “Step In The Arena”

On Thursday, June 30, 2022 – 7:00 PM, Monster Factory Pro Wrestling will present its biggest event of the year, “Step In The Arena,” live from the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia.

This monumental show will showcase the stars of the MFPW matched up against wrestling superstars Homicide, Josh Woods, Beer City Bruiser, The Headbangers, Steve Maclin and D’Lo Brown among others who have competed in WWE, Impact, NJPW and Ring of Honor.

Tickets for “Step In The Arena” are just $6.00 and are on sale now at

2300arena.showare.com/orderticketsvenue.asp?p=423

The Monster Factory is a professional wrestling training school located in Paulsboro, NJ, and is owned and operated by Danny Cage. The Monster Factory holds professional wrestling events on a regular basis and displays some of the greatest independent wrestling talent in the world. Currently, there are Monster Factory graduates signed to every major professional wrestling company in the United States.