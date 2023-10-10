Monster’s Ball Match Set for Impact Wrestling Bound for Glory

– Impact Wrestling announced a new matchup for Bound for Glory earlier today. In a Fatal 4-Way Monster’s Ball match at the event, it will be PCO vs. Rhino vs. Steve Maclin vs. Moose. You can check out the announcement below.

Impact Wrestling Bound for Glory is scheduled for Saturday, October 21 at Cicero Stadium in Chicago, Illinois. The event will be broadcast live on pay-per-view. Here’s the updated lineup:

* Impact World Championship Match: Alex Shelley vs. Josh Alexander

* Impact Knockouts Championship Match: Trinity vs. Mickie James

* Impact X-Division Championship Match: Chris Sabin vs. KENTA

* Knockouts Tag Team Championship Match: MK Ultra vs. Tasha Steelz & Deonna Purrazzo

* Impact World Tag Team Championship Match: The Rascalz vs. ABC

* Monster’s Ball Match: PCO vs. Rhino vs. Steve Maclin vs. Moose

* Will Ospreay vs. Mike Bailey