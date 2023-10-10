wrestling / News

Monster’s Ball Match Set for Impact Wrestling Bound for Glory

October 10, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Impact Wrestling - Bound for Glory Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

– Impact Wrestling announced a new matchup for Bound for Glory earlier today. In a Fatal 4-Way Monster’s Ball match at the event, it will be PCO vs. Rhino vs. Steve Maclin vs. Moose. You can check out the announcement below.

Impact Wrestling Bound for Glory is scheduled for Saturday, October 21 at Cicero Stadium in Chicago, Illinois. The event will be broadcast live on pay-per-view. Here’s the updated lineup:

Impact World Championship Match: Alex Shelley vs. Josh Alexander
Impact Knockouts Championship Match: Trinity vs. Mickie James
Impact X-Division Championship Match: Chris Sabin vs. KENTA
Knockouts Tag Team Championship Match: MK Ultra vs. Tasha Steelz & Deonna Purrazzo
Impact World Tag Team Championship Match: The Rascalz vs. ABC
* Monster’s Ball Match: PCO vs. Rhino vs. Steve Maclin vs. Moose
* Will Ospreay vs. Mike Bailey

