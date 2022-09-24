wrestling / News
Monster’s Ball Match Set For Next Week’s Impact Wrestling
September 23, 2022
Masha Slamovich has an opponent for next week’s episode of Impact Wrestling. At tonight’s Victory Road, Jordynne Grace defeated Max the Impaler in a Pick Your Poison match, with Max being Slamovich’s hand-chosen opponent. After the match, Grace revealed that GCW star Allie Katch will be her opponent for Slamovich, with the bout taking place on next week’s show in a Monster’s Ball bout.
Next week’s show will be part of the tapings set to take place this weekend.
.@JordynneGrace just defeated the MONSTER @_theyaremax_!@mashaslamovich FACES @AllieKATCH NEXT WEEK on #IMPACTonAXSTV in MONSTERS BALL!#VictoryRoad pic.twitter.com/wOhXqoziAm
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) September 24, 2022
