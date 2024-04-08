wrestling / News

Monster’s Ball Match Announced For Thursday’s TNA Impact

April 8, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
TNA Impact Image Credit: TNA

TNA Wrestling has announced a Monster’s Ball match for Thursday’s episode of Impact on AXS TV, as Kon takes on PCO. The updated lineup includes:

* TNA Digital Media Championship: Crazzy Steve (c) vs. Laredo Kid
* Monster’s Ball: PCO vs. Kon
* Moose vs. Trent Seven
* Contract signing with Jordynne Grace & Steph de Lander

