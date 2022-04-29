wrestling / News

Monster’s Ball, Tables Match & More Set For Next Week’s Impact Wrestling

April 28, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Impact Wrestling has announced matches for next week’s show including a Monster’s Ball match and more. You can see the lineup below for next week’s show, which is the go-home show for Impact Under Siege and airs Thursday on AXS TV:

* Monster’s Ball: JONAH vs. PCO
* X Division Championship Match: Ace Austin vs. Rocky Romero
* Tables Match: Brian Myers vs. W. Morrissey

Impact Wrestling, Jeremy Thomas

