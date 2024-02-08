Montez Ford Announces Passing Of His Grandfather

In a post on Instagram, Montez Ford announced that his grandfather has passed away at the age of 85.

He wrote: “For the last three days, I’ve been trying to get myself together, but I’ve never experienced pain like this before.

My Grandaddy is the most important person to me. He was the prime example of what a man is. He is the Patriarch of our family. He lived to see 85 beautiful years. And 85 years for a Black man, is a rare & beautiful thing. 4 lifetimes. He’s seen & done it all. And what hurts me most is that, I just miss talking to him. Even up until Monday, he would always call and leave me voicemails or would check and see how I was doing. This was all in between my visits to Chicago while on road wrestling. And EVERY time I was in Chicago, if I saw no one else, I saw him. He watched everything program & appearance I’ve been on in the WWE since I arrived. And He was very witty, (now everyone knows where it comes from.) I took everything from him. The way he talked, the way he carried himself, & the way our family views him. He always told me to keep at least “$20” in my pocket, which I still do till this day. And hands down, he’s the coolest most chill cat you could ever meet. I questioned GOD for the first time in a long time this week, but it was out of the selfishness of wanting him here. But even in his last words, he wanted to go rest. Even in these photos, his strength wasn’t there, but he used whatever he had to stand up, for me. For that, I’ll always stand up in any situation in remembrance of him. Rest easy Grandaddy. Thanks for always putting up with our pranks as kids & always being a good sport about it, for allowing me to do frog splashes off your porch onto the mattresses from the basement, for learning and doing backflips in the yard, to the conversations in the front living room while listening to BB King. Also, To you visiting my home after years of telling people he wasn’t getting on no plane, but he did for me. I’m glad you saw your grandson “get it right” like we always spoke.

My Grandaddy’s sacrifices are the reason I’m here today, & God knows I’ll keep trying to make him proud with every step that I take, I just will miss him man.

Love your Grandson, Forever

(As you would always call me ⬇️)

-KC Jones.”

411 would like to offer our condolences to Mr. Ford and his family.