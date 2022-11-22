Montez Ford Promises He “Should Be Back Pretty Soon” After Recovery

Montez Ford was recently interviewed on the TODAY Show, where he offered some details on recovering from his calf injury (via Fightful). Ford has been out of the ring since September, but seems optimistic about returning to perform alongside his tag-team partner Angelo Dawkins. You can read a highlight from Ford and watch the full episode below.

On his current status and preparing to return: “100% now. Should be back pretty soon. Just picking spots and making sure when I arrive, the mission is still at hand, which is with my right-hand man, Angelo Dawkins. That’s winning the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship.”