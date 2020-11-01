wrestling / News
WWE News: Montez Ford and Bianca Belair Pay Tribute To ‘Thriller,’ Mark Henry Reacts to Oabama’s Three-Pointer
November 1, 2020 | Posted by
– Montez Ford and Bianca Belair celebrated Halloween with a tribute to Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” music video. You can see their video below, which recreates the opening storyline of the Jackson original:
– Mark Henry took to Twitter to react to a viral video of Barack Oabama nailing a three-pointer. Obama reacts in the video by saying “That’s what I do,” which Henry claimed ownership of:
“That’s what I do!”
Obama after draining a corner 3 😅
(via @OliviaRaisner)pic.twitter.com/4jP17yApGS
— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 31, 2020
