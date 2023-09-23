Montez Ford Says Bobby Lashley Took Street Profits Under His Wing When They Hit the Main Roster

The Street Profits are aligned with Bobby Lashley on WWE TV, and Montez Ford says that Lashley’s been in their corner since they hit the main roster. Lashley joined forces with the tag team over the summer, and Ford said while he was on The Happy Hour that it’s a dynamic that has been playing out behind the scenes for a while now.

“It was something where, Bobby has known us for a while now,” Ford said (per Fightful). “Me and Dawks have been with the company…Dawks has been with the company since 2012. I got signed in late 2015. Been in NXT, been on the main roster for about three years. Bobby has been one of the ones who has took us under his wing since we’ve been on the main roster”

He continued, “Now, everything he’s been doing backstage is being brought to viewing eyes.”

Ford and Dawkins facing Rey Mysterio & Santos Escobar on tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown, with the LWO members coming out on top.