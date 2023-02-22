– WWE Superstar Montez Ford and C4 Energy have announced the launch of the new C4 Ultimate Freedom Ice energy drink. The new launch is in partnership with the Wounded Warrior Project (WWP). Ford is a U.S Marines veteran and served for four years before joining WWE.

With the launch, C4, WWP, and Ford are continuing to pledge their support for those who have served in the military and dedicating themselves to giving back and igniting limitless potential for the nation’s most sacred heroes.

The new C4 Ultimate Freedom Ice energy drink is available exclusively at 7-ELEVEn. You can check out the newly released launch video for C4 Ultimate Freedom Ice, featuring Montez Ford, below: