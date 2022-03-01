Montez Ford Comments on WWE Raw Match, Says ‘Everyone Is Healthy’

– As previously reported, The Street Profits picked up a win over RK-Bro last night on WWE Raw. Montez Ford won the match after pinning Randy Orton following a Frog Splash. There was speculation that Orton might’ve been hurt or possibly injured during the move. Footage surfaced showing Orton favoring his shoulder and getting helped to walk out of the arena after the match. Ford has since commented on the match via Twitter.

He wrote on Twitter, “Pinned a World Champion. Got the Woman. And everyone is healthy. All in one night. GOD IS GREAT.”

It’s unknown if Montez Ford is referring to Orton as well when he says, “Everyone is healthy.” It’s also yet to be confirmed if Orton suffered an injury. You can view a clip of the frog splash delivered to Orton during the match below: