Montez Ford Comments On ‘Showing The World’ At WWE Summerslam

In a post on Instagram, Montez Ford reflected on the TLC match he took part in at WWE Summerslam, which happened last weekend. Ford, as part of the Street Profits, took on five other teams, including the Motor City Machine Guns, Andrade & Rey Fenix, DIY, Fraxiom and the tag team champions the Wyatt Sicks. The Wyatts were able to retain in the match.

Ford wrote: ““A FEW LOSSES BUT, LIFE & THE BANK ACCOUNTS REALLY IS…..SWEET. 16 months, before this past weekend’s SummerSlam was the last time we were on a PLE. And last weekend, we showed the world exactly what they have been missing! Work hard, stay focused, and forget the noise. SWEET. now what’s next?