– During a recent interview with Adrian Hernandez, WWE Superstar Montez Ford recalled wrestling John Cena in a one-on-one dark match on WWE SmackDown on September 22, 2023. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Montez Ford on wrestling John Cena and Rey Mysterio on the same night: “I was the same way you felt. I didn’t know that was gonna happen [laughs]. It was amazing, though. John Cena, man. I could sit here and talk about ages and years and times, and how he inspires me, inspires someone else, inspires someone I know, inspires someone that’s still watching, inspires someone that’s not in the wrestling realm. He, to a lot of people, is the GOAT, man. For me to have the opportunity to face someone I watched as a child and idolized as well, and being on the same level, competing in a one-on-one match, is unprecedented man.”

On how it made him feel: “I just remember being there, going like, ‘I can’t effing believe this is happening.’ This little tadpole that’s running around Chicago and in North Carolina with these WWE Championships is now in the ring with arguably to some people the greatest of all time. It was just mind-blowing, man. Still to this day, I go back because my pictures will pop up on my timeline, and I’ll see it, and I’ll be, ‘Jesus, man. That happened.’”

On how it makes everything worth while: “You can smile and be of grace for four hours [during media days] because granted, to some people, it may be difficult or hard to have media junkets for four hours, but when you look at the things that you can do leading or after or before those media junkets, it makes everything worth the while because you’ll find yourself in the ring with John Cena [laughs]. I had two matches that night. I had a tag match with Rey, then I had the match at the end of the night with John. It was the same night. A lot of people, when I came backstage, they were like, ‘You know you wrestled Rey Mysterio and John Cena the same night? What’s going on?’ I was like, ‘Well, they love me’ [laughs].”