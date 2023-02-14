Montez Ford Credits The Rock For Motivating His Career

Montez Ford appeared on Sherri in advance of his upcoming bout for WWE’s Elimination Chamber — a match that will pit Ford against Johnny Gargano, Damian Priest, Bronson Reed, Seth Rollins, and current US Champion Austin Theory (per Wrestling Inc). Ford stated he was prepared for the event (which will mark his first for a singles title in WWE) and offered credit to Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson for being a major contributor to his ascendance. You can watch the complete video clip and find a highlight from Ford below.

On his preparedness and how Johnson helped motivate him: “I’m ready. I’ve been watching this as a child ever since I could remember. The very first person I laid eyes on, was The Godfather and I saw him walk out with his entourage and the one that really, really honed me in was Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson. He, he brought me through, I love that man. He brought me through a lot of things in life. I lost my sister when I was 10 years old and I was going through a lot of things at a very young age. Rock was the one who kind of honed me and, you know, pretty much motivated me.”