wrestling / News

Montez Ford Dances With a Baby At the End of Raw (Video)

October 22, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Street Profits RAW

– Montez Ford had quite the moment after the Street Profits’ Raw in-ring debut last night, and video of it is now online. You can see the video below of Ford celebrating the Profits’ win over Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows by celebrating with a baby in a HulkaMania shirt.

The Profits won the main event of the show when Kevin Owens came out and took out AJ Styles, allowing Ford to hit a frog splash for the win.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Montez Ford, RAW, Street Profits, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading