– During a recent interview with The Five Count, WWE Superstar Montez Ford discussed how his military background translated over into his WWE career. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Montez Ford on how his military background helped him in WWE: “I feel like a lot of the traits that I learned from the military, I used them to the WWE. You 100% have to be disciplined, especially for your body to perform and look a certain way all year round. Like, there’s certain foods and certain drinks and certain things that you have to say no to on a constant, everyday, daily basis. So, like, I would definitely say the discipline is still there, always will be there. The tact, the initiative, the initiative to, know I’ve been slacking or I need to put more emphasis into this. All of that’s there. I would say a lot of the traits have helped me because with the military. You’re away from home a lot. So it’s a lot of similarities when it comes to it.”

On how learning patience in the military helped him in WWE: “But one thing I will say without being too long-winded is the military has 100% helped me for this transition to the WWE. Because there’s a lot of things that are very similar. A lot of things that you have to, like, hurry up and wait, as is what they call it. You have to hurry up and wait for it. A lot of things you have to prepare for. You have to be extremely disciplined. And you have to be patient. You know, in the military, it’s a lot of patience. WWE, it’s a lot of patience. So I would say it’s definitely a lot of similarities. But my military background has 100% helped me. My athletic background has 100% helped me into this WWE transition. I think by having those two backgrounds with me has helped me to be successful in this field.”