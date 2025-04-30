wrestling / News
Montez Ford To Be Honored By Boys and Girls Club of America
April 30, 2025 | Posted by
In a post on Instagram, Montez Ford revealed that he is set to be honored by the Boys and Girls Club of America. He will be inducted into their Alumni Hall of Fame.
He wrote: “I’m happy to announce that I’m humbled, grateful & truly honored to be in this year’s 2025 Boys & Girls Club of America’s Alumni Hall of Fame! Congratulations to my other fellow class members/inductees as well for such a great honor!”
