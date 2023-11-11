Montez Ford Hypes Hulu Reality Series Love & WWE: Bianca & Montez

Montez Ford is excited about his new Hulu reality series with Bianca Belair, saying that it will be “the greatest show of all time.” The series premieres on Hulu on February 2nd, 2024 and Ford spoke about it on the latest episode of WWE’s The Bump.

“This will be the greatest show of all time,” Ford said (per Wrestling Inc). “You guys have been patiently waiting. They’ve been asking. People have been on the DMs, they’ve been on the Instagram stories, [asking] ‘What do you guys eat? What do you like to cook? What is your favorite color? What shoes do you have? How do your feet smell in the morning?’ Well guess what? You get the answers to all those questions and more.”

He continued, “It’s Love & WWE: Bianca & Montez. This is just our story. This is not the complete story of how a WWE Superstar is. This is our story. This is no one else’s story, just our story. It’s fun. It’s lighthearted. We pull the curtain back a little bit so you guys can see other elements of ourselves, and it’s going to be a whole lot of fun. I think you guys are going to truly enjoy it.”

The eight-episode series will focus on Belair and Ford and their road to WrestleMania 39.