Montez Ford On Why Being A Part of Wrestlemania is So Important
In an interview with Busted Open Radio (via Wrestling Inc), Montez Ford spoke about why it is so important for a wrestler to appear on the card for Wrestlemania. He noted the show will be a big part of his reality series with Bianca Belair that airs next year. The show, Love & WWE: Bianca & Montez, debuts in February.
He said: “We’re going to have stuff that we go through, but it’s stuff that we go through that’s critical to us, like for example, WrestleMania is the pinnacle of everything everyone works for here, every single year. No matter who’s here on the roster, from ‘Raw’ to ‘SmackDown’ [to] ‘NXT,’ they want to be a part of WrestleMania. It’s WrestleMania. It’s the showcase of the immortals. One of the things in our show [‘Love & WWE: Bianca & Montez’] is being a part and how to be a part of WrestleMania.“
