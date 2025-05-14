wrestling / News

Montez Ford Inducted Into Boys & Girls Club Of America Alumni Hall Of Fame

May 14, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Street Profits WrestleMania Montez Ford Image Credit: WWE

Montez Ford is officially a member of the Boys & Girls Club Of America Alumni Hall Of Fame. As reported last month, the Street Profits member announced that he was to be inducted into the organization’s Hall of Fame, and the ceremony took place on recently as revealed by the TKO Twitter account.

The account wrote:

“Congratulations to @WWE Superstar @MontezFordWWE on being inducted into the @BGCA_Clubs Alumni Hall of Fame! #WWEInTheCommunity”

