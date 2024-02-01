Montez Ford Wants To Face the Judgment Day at Wrestlemania

In an interview with The MMA Hour (via Wrestling Inc), Montez Ford spoke about what match he wants at Wrestlemania, and noted the Street Profits would like to challenge the Judgment Day.

He said: “Myself, this year, 100% it would be myself [and] Angelo Dawkins versus — who’s currently the WWE Undisputed Tag Team Champions, Judgment Day. We haven’t been tag team champions in almost three years. Very, very long time and I think it’s time … it’s been more than time and it’s time.“