Montez Ford Names His Favorite Rock vs. Steve Austin WrestleMania Match, Talks WWE Locker Room Dynamic

Montez Ford has revealed his favorite match from the Rock and Steve Austin’s WrestleMania trilogy in a new interview. The Street Profits member spoke with Rick Ucchino for Bleav in Pro Wrestling and you can see a couple of highlights below (per Fightful):

On his favorite of the Rock vs. Stone Cold matches: “Definitely say the last one. Like they all are great in their own way, man. But the last one significantly stands out because that was Austin’s last match. And also at the same time, like The Rock never, never, never defeated Stone Cold Steve Austin on that WrestleMania stage. And that time he did. It was at a time too where, you know, he was going back and forth into like his transitions and just continuing being this huge global superstar that he is, and it was like, ‘Hey man, I went out there and I accomplished all these things. I’ve headlined box offices, blockbusters. I haven’t done this.’ It’s like, after everything he’s accomplished in his life, he still wanted to accomplish that. For me, that was extra motivation that you still go out and do these wonderful and great things and you still want to accomplish these things that you just did not succeed in. And he’s always been that way. That’s why he’s the man.”

On the dynamic in the WWE locker room: “We’re basically like a bitter family. Like we all love each other, but all of us still want to be champion and everybody wants to be the best. And I think that’s what just makes the hunger and competitiveness and everything so well rounded and we create these special moments. Cause everybody just wants to do well and go out there and just have bangers, man. Like when you have so many people around you that have that mentality, you have no choice but to go out there and create these moments. So, it’s cool, man. It’s cool.”