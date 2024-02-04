wrestling / News
Montez Ford Releases New Album God is Good
February 3, 2024 | Posted by
In a post on Twitter, Montez Ford announced that he has released his latest album, God is Good. The album features eight tracks, including one with AJ Francis. It is available on all streaming platforms.
As promised, it’s finally here!
GOD IS GOOD – ALBUM NOW AVAILABLE ON ALL STREAMING PLATFORMS!
It’s been a wild couple of weeks, but thank you all for your overwhelming & continued support with our reality show & everything.
I hope you enjoy!
-Tezziehttps://t.co/iyLy0UVFco
— 𝕂𝕚𝕟𝕘 𝕋𝕖𝕫 (@MontezFordWWE) February 3, 2024
