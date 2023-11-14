– During a recent interview with Fox News, WWE Superstar Montez Ford discussed working with Bobby Lashley and how he’s helped The Street Profits. Below are some highlights:

Montez Ford on Bobby Lashley: “We consider him what we call an O.G. He’s seen like every transition, every wave. He’s seen WWE superstars come and go on so many different occasions. He’s seen it all, and he’s obtained such a massive amount of success.”

On how Lashley has helped The Street Profits break out of their stagnancy: “And the same thing with the Street Profits, we’ve had team success. We’re Triple Crown tag-team champions, but that’s kind of been stagnant for the last few years. Bobby’s kind of like swept in and took us under his wing and pretty much just chiseled out whatever was lagging, the excess that was stopping us to flourish, and kind of just keeping us on the straight and narrow and pretty much teaching us the same ways in which he had success and instilling that within us now.”

On Lashley’s experience: “It helps out a lot. When you’re dealing with someone who’s been a part of the game and seen all the different waves, and like, you kind of see how they react, it kind of sets the tone because you don’t see them panicking, or if you don’t see him worry too much about anything, that’s just kind of what the demeanor is going to be. Bobby’s kind of really been that way this whole time. Very mellow, very calculated, methodical, but that’s his pace. He’s cooking up something, as we can say. Right now, what we’re doing and our best to do is not just listen but most likely just obey because, obviously, what he’s done has led to success.”