Montez Ford on a Potential Singles Run, Wanting to Face Kofi Kingston

– ComicBook.com recently spoke to WWE Superstar and SmackDown tag team champion Montez Ford, who discussed today’s Tribute to the Troops special and more. Ford discussed wanting to face Kofi Kingston, potentially going on a singles run if he and Angelo Dawkins go their separate ways, and more. Below are some highlights.

Montez Ford on wanting to face Kofi Kingston in a singles match: “Yeah, I would definitely like to work all three individually, but I would definitely say Kofi Kingston because of what he’s done for our generation and how he’s paved the way. I’d definitely love to get in there one-on-one against Kofi Kingston. He’s a former WWE World Heavyweight Champion man. To me, that’s like, being in the ring with him on a singles match, it’s just like putting my mark and stamp on the WWE entertainment business as a whole.”

Ford on he and Angelo Dawkins potentially separating for singles runs: “But as far as us having singles matches, it’s one of the things that like, if myself and Dawkins were to get drafted and go separate ways, it would definitely be one of those situations where like, he’ll support me and be all for it and vice versa. It’s one of those things where we’ll just be supportive, man. So yeah, it’d be definitely one of those things that we’d be supportive and be excited about, but I don’t think that’s happening any time soon. Because like I said, I can fly around and jump, but I definitely need my tag team partner to knock over these bigger guys, man. You got people like Braun Strowman and Keith Lee that work on the same roster as us.”

On the L-shaped food segment with Big E: “Yeah. Yeah. We love to work with pretty much anyone we get put with. Just bounce off ideas and we pretty much get to work together and try to enhance everything. Some ideas will come from them, some ideas will come from us. It’s just cool that we get to work together and just flourish and figure out more things. Like, ‘Hey, we got this food. Okay. How about we make the food shaped in Ls? Oh yeah, because we’re serving them Ls like losses.’ It’s cool that they allow us and they trust us to come up with something crazy. Yeah, it’s cool, man.”