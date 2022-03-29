Montez Ford on How Much It Meant for The Rock Call Him a Future World Champion

– During a recent interview with the Bleav in Pro Wrestling podcast, WWE Superstar Montez Ford spoke on his reaction to The Rock praising him last month. At the time, The Rock wrote on social media to Ford, “And when you become world champion one day, I’ll be right there rooting ya on.”

That message meant a lot to Montez Ford. Below are some highlights (via Sportskeeda):

Ford on his reaction to The Rock calling him a future world champion: “I can’t even put into words [how much The Rock’s words meant to me]. But, I did cry a little bit. I ain’t gonna lie, you know? Cause it was a big, it was big for me man. It’s just cool to see your heroes recognize you and say like, ‘Hey man, I see you man.’ And I appreciate that. I still do, like, to this day. Because like I said, I’ve been through a lot of stuff in my life. And Rock has been there, in his own way, just him being himself. He’s been there and helped me to be who I am today and inspired me to who I am today. The successes, everything.”

On how the WWE roster views WrestleMania 38: “We’re basically like a bitter family. Like we all love each other, but all of us still want to be champion and everybody wants to be the best. And I think that’s what just makes the hunger and competitiveness and everything so well rounded and we create these special moments. Cause everybody just wants to do well and go out there and just have bangers, man. Like when you have so many people around you that have that mentality, you have no choice but to go out there and create these moments. So, it’s cool, man. It’s cool.”