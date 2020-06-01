Montez Ford On How WWE Is Focusing On Entertainment With The Street Profits vs. The Viking Raiders

In an interview with Bleacher Reporter, Montez Ford of the Street Profits spoke about how WWE is focusing more on entertainment in their feud with the Viking Raiders over the RAW tag team titles. Here are highlights:

On being a form of escapism: “It’s important to us because there’s a lot of things going on in the world right now. It’s also a privilege and a blessing that I’m able to give the world a positive light at this time. It’s good that I’m in that position to do that right now. I’m privileged and blessed I can give the world a type of light of comfort with the situation that’s going on.”

On the angles giving them character development: “When you see people on TV or on social media, you see them or interact with people for a short period, a fragmented time of the day, and you don’t really know what they’re doing for the rest of the 23 hours of the day.”

On how the angles let the crowd connect with them: “I think everyone can possibly benefit from it, whether it is bowling, ax throwing, basketball, Street Talk or Monday after Weekend Update. I think everyone can benefit from showing themselves in another light. I think it’s great to let fans see us as individuals on a different level because we’re humans just like everybody else.”