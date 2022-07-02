Montez Ford On Which Teams He Wants To Have A Ladder Match With

In an interview with Wrestling Inc, Montez Ford spoke about which teams he’d like the Street Profits to have a ladder match against. The Profits will face The Usos tonight at WWE Money in the Bank.

Ford said: “Absolutely 100% what we do is for the fans. For the fans by the fans. For us to not only elevate and show them what we can do on a grander scale. I feel like they deserve it. You know it’s been a long time coming and I haven’t seen a Triple Threat Ladder- you know Tag Team Championship in a while as well. I think were coming up over 20-plus years, so I think it’s about time. The New Day [Triple Threat Match along with The Usos]. Put it out there in the universe right now. All of us are competing for universally the same thing, the Unified Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship. Right now all three of us are walking around saying that ‘were the best tag team in the world,’ but there’s only one way to prove it. Put us in the ring at the same time and see who comes out on top.“