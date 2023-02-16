– During a recent interview with Rick Ucchino for the Bleav in Pro Wrestling Podcast, WWE Superstar Montez Ford discussed competing in the men’s Elimination Chamber Match at this weekend’s event. Ford said after he wins the US Title, he plans on giving his Street Profits tag team partner, Angelo Dawkins, the first shot at the title. He stated the following (via WrestlingInc.com):

“This week when I was talking to him, I told him, I said, ‘Look, man, going ham in the Chamber, and I’m gonna go so ham to the point I have that much utmost confidence in ability in myself that I will walk out as champion.’ I said, ‘It’s always about us.’ So, I said, ‘Since it’s always about us when I win the Elimination Chamber, you’ll be the first person [to get a title shot].'”

The match goes down on Saturday, February 18. Ford will be facing champ Austin Theory, Seth Rollins, Johnny Gargano, Bronson Reed, and Damian Priest inside the Elimination Chamber.