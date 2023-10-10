– During a recent interview with Metro UK’s Alistair McGeorge, WWE Superstar Montez Ford discussed The Street Profits grouping up with Bobby Lashley, a “curse” by the world-famous Madison Square Garden, and more. Below are some highlights:

Montez Ford on his relationship with Bobby Lashley coming into the picture: “To see it come to fruition on live TV, it’s good to see some things — and know that most things take time. Obviously, we watched Lashley growing up as well, and aligning ourselves with him and him taking us under his wing to show us, lead us to the success he attained being here.”

On his Madison Square Garden curse: “I don’t know what it is, but me in Madison Square Garden! I’ve never told anybody this, but I feel like Montez Ford, Madison Square Garden has a curse. There’s always something happening in my matches in MSG. I don’t know what it is, but something’s always going on, something always fishy going on!”

On how he gets advice from Lashley about training in the gym: “We’ll have little training bets that we’ll have against each other or I’ll ask him what he’s working on that day. It just goes all the way.”