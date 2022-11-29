wrestling / News

Montez Ford Returns To Ring, Street Profits Pick Up Win on WWE Raw

November 28, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Raw Street Profits Image Credit: WWE

Montez Ford is back in action, as the Street Profits got a win on this week’s WWE Raw. Ford wrestled his first match since sustaining a foot injury in late September on tonight’s show, as the Street Profits faced Alpha Academy. The Profits got the win after Ford hit Gable with a frog splash for the pinfall.

Ford appeared on Raw once during his injury, back on the October 3rd episode of Raw when The Usos threatened the Profits not to disrespect them. He was shown with a walking boot on his right leg.

