– During a recent interview with The Five Count, WWE Superstar Montez Ford discussed the Superstars he enjoyed watching when he was young. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Montez Ford on being a fan of WWE’s The Godfather: “I started watching when I was about very, very, very, very young. I think I was like eight years old. And the first person I saw was ironically The Godfather. So I saw him walking out with his entourage and everything, and I was like, ‘Man, what is this?’ The environment is so different and vibrant and that’s what kind of drew me in. So ever since then, I’ve been watching it.”

On his journey to wrestling: “I’m glad to say this is, like, technically my second, maybe second or third job ever, you know, being a professional wrestler. I’ve been watching it since I was a kid … So it’s cool to go from a fan to being a co-worker.”