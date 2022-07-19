Montez Ford Says He’s Afraid of Heights, Why He Does Frog Splash Anyway

Montez Ford is known for his frog splash, but he admits that despite doing the move he’s afraid of heights. The Street Profits member recently spoke with Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp for an interview and acknowledged his fear of heights, likening it to Bruce Wayne becoming Batman despite often being depicted as afraid of bats. You can check out the highlights from the topic below:

On being afraid of heights: “Yes. This is very true. I am afraid of heights. So Batman’s also one of my favorite superheroes and Batman’s actually afraid of bats. I thought it was the same way. I know me and Batman aren’t the same person, but you haven’t seen us in the same room. But I will say I’ve took on that role in the same way in that if you’re afraid of something, then maybe just keep tackling it every time. But, yeah, I’m terrified every time.”

On if there were any specific frog splashes where he was worried about the landing: “All of them. Because it’s so far up there. I’m just like, ‘Oh, man. I really pushed the button on this one.’ But it’s always a call back to as a kid. Used to pull out my grandmother’s mattresses from the basement, mattresses she didn’t use, and then we’d pull them out, put them in the yard and do frog splashes from the top on there. Wasn’t as [worrying] as it is now when you’ve got screaming fans and thirteen feet in the air, but that’s why I do it.”