– During a recent interview with The Five Count, WWE Superstar Montez Ford discussed his history with Angelo Dawkins in The Street Profits, how the team has been stagnant for the last four years and getting back to business. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Montez Ford on being teamed with Angelo Dawkins for The Street Profits: “When I had my first match on TV, right from that match they paired me and Dawkins together. We were friends before then, so like them putting us together was second nature, I already knew him.”

On how they’ve been stagnant with titles the last few years: “We’re actually the fastest tag team in WWE history to become Triple Crown Champions, but the last four years — almost four years — we haven’t had any type of gold, any type of Tag Team Championship gold. In a way, we’ve had success very, very early, but we’ve got stagnant for a very, very long time.”

On how The Street Profits are now back to business: “That’s where we’re at now, moving forward again, trimming whatever excess that we don’t need and just being successful, being part of the conversation.”