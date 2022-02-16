Montez Ford Recalls His Singles Match With Roman Reigns, Biggest Thing He Learned From the Match

In a recent interview on Out of Character with Ryan Satin, Montez Ford discussed his singles match with Roman Reigns, the biggest thing he learned from his match, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Montez Ford on his singles match with Roman Reigns and how it motivated him to do more singles matches: “Of course. One hundred percent. I’ve been watching this for over twenty years now. My mom still sends me photos all the time of me holding up the WWE Championship, and that’s one of the things, like every kid, that’s your dream. That’s what you want to do. So, just the fact of getting an opportunity with arguably the greatest superstar in our modern-day era, Roman Reigns, it’s a blessing. A testament to time, too. As far as the itch, one hundred percent, because the kid doesn’t go away. The dream is always there….me and Dawkins always talk all the time about whether it’s him or me, the support always stays there. I’m never going to try to cloud him from achieving success….I was very motivated and inspired by that matchup. I go back time and time and just look at the things I feel like I could do better, what I could sharpen up on just to be on that same stage and level as him is a blessing itself, but also wanting to not only succeed when and if the title is on the line, but just to do better.

On the biggest thing he learned from his match with Reigns: “Just to savor these moments. Tomorrow is not promised, man. Sometimes, obviously, you get busy, nerves and everything. You want to make sure you’re doing what you’re supposed to do as a performer and entertainer, but sometimes we do forget — actually, Triple H told me this. Sometimes, we forget just to savor the moment. Just appreciate everything that’s happening right now.”

If using any of the above quotes, please credit Out of Character with Ryan Satin with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.