Montez Ford On Street Profits’ Alliance With Bobby Lashley, Jade Cargill Possibly Joining Them

Montez Ford recently weighed in on the Street Profits’ new alliance with Bobby Lashley, the possibility of Jade Cargill joining them and more. Ford spoke with the New York Post for a new interview ahead of WWE Fastlane, and you can see some highlights below:

On being able to incorporate new elements into their characters: “I feel like it’s not really us getting out of our comfort zone. I think it’s the ongoing turmoil of us being stagnant and not having too much success for a very, very long time and getting frustrated and the hunger for more. It’s just starting to reach this boiling point now and it’s just starting to surface.”

On working with Bobby Lashley: “I’ve been watching him for the past two decades. I remember Bobby Lashley when he first came in and how he worked when he first came in and knowing his background and how we have similar backgrounds (with the military). And now that we’re working together is like a full circle. We have similar backgrounds, having been doing this for a very, very long time, the ins and outs, the peaks and valleys. I always wanted to be a part of what he was doing. Didn’t know how and it just so happens now we are a part of this faction together. But didn’t know how, but the fact that it is happening is just to show things take time and they will happen. Things take time and it’s good to see everything come around full circle and actually happen for someone that I idolize growing up like Bobby Lashley.”

On the importance of the match at Fastlane for establishing the group: “It’s very important. It sets the tone. For the past few weeks and months we have been showing you a lot. We have had a couple of hiccups here and there, but like you said (this is) the first time we are actually officially paired together as a unit. I think it’s very very important we not only show dominance, but show what’s gonna be the tone? What should you expect from us going forward and I think that’s why this weekend is so important. For a very long time, people haven’t seen or (been) shown a certain tone from us. I think this weekend that all changes.”

On whether they are heels or babyface: “I feel like it’s gonna be whatever the viewer decides it to be. We are gonna have similar situations to individuals in life, things that they go through, certain decisions they have to make. And whatever we decide to do, whatever motive we have, I think they are gonna decide whether they like it or not based on the decision we make. It’s at the point right now where I don’t think we are really searching for approval. It’s more toward success.

“What we have been doing for a very long time has been stagnant and not too much has been added to our accolades for a very long time because we have been doing it a certain way. I feel like now by reasserting ourselves, letting ourselves know and letting the world know what the tone is, that’s what we’re taking it as. Whatever they’re taking it as, whether it’s good or bad they’ll know what the tone is, what our motive is. It’s up to them whether they like it or not.”

On the group not being labeled as a new iteration of the Hurt BusinessL “I feel like fans are gonna make comparisons to whatever is common to them or can make the best comparison to them. I didn’t feel like we’re a new Hurt Business. I don’t feel like we’re a new anything. We’re just something different. We’re not an evolution of what was. We are a new version of what is and what’s going to be. It’s three different people that’s never been paired together. That in itself should make it automatically different. You don’t see one person that’s still the same in a new group, but it’s called the old group’s name. It just doesn’t work that way.”

On whether Jade Cargill would fit in with their group: “Everything has to be like, you see what happens. The motive and the mindset that myself, Dawkins and Bobby have now is going along a certain way to get to a certain spot, an opportunity or a certain goal or a certain championship. All these things are now focused in our mind, if that brings along people along the way who have the same motive, who have the same mindset and are trying to build each other up and succeed and win and go forward. If that does bring other people along the way that have that great mindset, you kind of just have to see what happens. You have to be open to everything. I would just say you have to keep your options open and see what happens.”

On a possible Cargill vs. Bianca Belair match: “It just shows the true testament of how both of these women are because I don’t even think they’ve physically greeted each other yet. The fact that they’re both been talked about in such a high regard lets you know the importance of both of these women. So I don’t even have to tell you about the importance to women’s wrestling. The fact that it’s been so talked about already lets you know the foundation and the hard work and time that they both put in that everyone is still clamoring over something that has a huge possibility of happening, but that they want to happen. They should get a round of applause for that itself because you have all these people talking and you guys haven’t even said too much to each other yet. That time will come. I’m pretty sure it will. But I think the level of importance of it is, not only is it looked at in high regard, but it gives more women’s wrestlers, women of culture this motivation to do this same thing as well and at such a very, very, high level, both of them, specifically my wife as well.”

“My wife has done so much, not just for herself and women’s wrestling but just the culture as well. I feel like all that motivation and accolades just keep spreading, so I feel like it’s very important. It will continue to be important and I’m glad to see that it’s still elevating to new heights because my wife wrestled in the first African Americans (women’s main event) at WrestleMania. Now, she has a chance to have the heights even more elevated by getting with Jade. It just shows how everything’s growing, everything’s evolving and the possibilities are gonna keep growing after after that who knows we are gonna keep talking about more dream matches because someone was inspired by them. We are just gonna have to see what happens when that monumental match does happen.”