Montez Ford On Street Profits’ Move To Smackdown, What It’s Like Being On The Same Brand With Bianca Belair

In a recent interview with Dayton 24/7 Now, Montez Ford discussed the Street Profits’ move to SmackDown, what it’s like being on the same brand as his wife Bianca Belair, and much more. Here are some of the highlights:

Montez Ford on the Street Profits’ move to SmackDown: “We love the blue brand and pretty much any brand we’re on. But we love SmackDown – it’s like a fresh start for us, it’s like a way for us to reintroduce ourselves to the WWE Universe but like another part of the WWE Universe. So, it’s been very, very exciting. Granted RAW is the flagship show and this historic show that’s been around and the longest episodic television show of all-time – but it’s very refreshing for us to start something to put our mark on Friday nights.”

On how the Street Profits came together as a team: “Dawkins had been at the performance center way before I got there, and I arrived on the scene in about 2015 and we became a tag team around late fourth quarter of 2016…..he had a singles match with No Way Jose at the time and I had a singles match with Steve Cutler at the time, and they approached us and said ‘Hey we’re thinking about putting you guys together as a tag team.’ So we were like ‘Cool’ because when I first got the Performance Center, Dawkins was one of the first people I linked up with. It was me, as well as Apollo Crew, so all of us started that net friendship from day one. So, pretty much ever since we started a tag team, we’ve just been trying to soar – just trying to show everyone our style of wrestling coming from our backgrounds, our cultures, and our experiences and just bringing a different feel to the WWE audience.”

On being able to be on the same brand with his wife Bianca Belair: “I love it, man. It’s one of those things where you go through the same experiences where she has a plateau or a certain goal she’s reached on RAW or it’s a debut match on SmackDown or if it’s my debut match on SmackDown or my debut promo – it’s cool that we’re actually there together to celebrate with each other versus ‘I’m on SmckDown, she’s on RAW’ and you wait until you get home to talk about it. It’s cool to get to enjoy every single accomplishment at the same time. She’ll give me advice, I’ll give her advice. It’s just having that positive energy around. It’s really cool and different and enriching – it’s a motivating thing for myself. I don’t know if I can speak for her. She’s probably tired of me.