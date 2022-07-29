wrestling / News

Montez Ford Suffered Injury Scare on WWE RAW, Still Set For Summerslam

July 29, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Montez Ford Raw Image Credit: WWE

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Montez Ford suffered an injury scare during his match on this past Monday’s RAW, as he was “knocked loopy”. The Street Profits teamed with Riddle in a loss to The Bloodline in the show’s main event.

Ford ended up finishing the match. While it was thought he suffered a broken nose, it’s expected that he will wrestle tomorrow night at Summerslam.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Montez Ford, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading