wrestling / News
Montez Ford Suffered Injury Scare on WWE RAW, Still Set For Summerslam
July 29, 2022 | Posted by
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Montez Ford suffered an injury scare during his match on this past Monday’s RAW, as he was “knocked loopy”. The Street Profits teamed with Riddle in a loss to The Bloodline in the show’s main event.
Ford ended up finishing the match. While it was thought he suffered a broken nose, it’s expected that he will wrestle tomorrow night at Summerslam.
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Update on Jonathan Gresham Situation With AEW & ROH
- Kevin Nash Says AEW Product Seems Very ‘Dated,’ Says It Feels Like Watching WCW Thunder
- Alexa Bliss On Being In Limbo In WWE, Not Knowing Where Her Character Is Going
- Jim Ross On Being Pissed At Brock Lesnar Doing Shooting Star Press At WrestleMania 19, Chewing Out John Laurinaitis