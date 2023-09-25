Montez Ford Thinks Teaming with Bianca Belair Would Be a Career Capstone

In a recent conversation with The Happy Hour, Montez Ford shared his thoughts about working a WWE story alongside his wife Bianca Belair (per Wrestling Inc). Ford explained that the pair has kept their relationship out of the ring to date, but that he’s open to the concept of a collaborative performance narrative with Belair in the future. You can find a few highlights from Ford on the subject and listen to the complete podcast appearance below.

On the couple’s current professional status quo: “[Our relationship is] something that we kind of just keep off onto the sidelines. We both respect and love our marriage and the privacy and everything. But also, keeping it off-screen does open up more doors for just individual things. She can do individual things, I can do [individual things, too].”

On teaming up with Belair in the ring eventually: “I will say you can’t really count hope out, because I do believe that’s something that could possibly happen definitely in the future. With everything that she’s doing on her end and everything I’m doing on my end, I feel like we accomplish a lot of the accomplishments that we want to do. I think the last thing, or the grand thing, would be to pair up and see how much noise we can make together.”