Montez Ford Feels “Very Fortunate” That No One Has Managed To Split The Street Profits

Speaking recently with Getting Over, WWE’s Montez Ford shared his thoughts on the longevity of The Street Profits (via Fightful). Ford expressed that while some mild pitches have floated the idea, there has never been a truly serious effort to divide the members of the tag team duo. You can find a highlight from Ford and listen to the podcast episode below.

On the idea of breaking up the team: “For us, it’s never been anything that has been pitched or anything like that, but there were a couple of instances where we felt like that were teasing it a little bit. We had some backstage segments where it was, ‘Oh, the draft could split you guys’ or MVP would come up and say, ‘You should be doing this or accepting that.’ There have been instances where people have tried to come in and add their two cents and make it go a certain way, but it never led that way. Very fortunate that it didn’t.”