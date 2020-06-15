WWE News: Montez Ford Comments on Viking Raiders & Street Profits Backlash Segment, Lashley Livid Following Loss

– Montez Ford took to Twitter to comment on the extended segment featuring the Viking Raiders and Street Profits at WWE Backlash. The segment saw the two teams brawl around the Performance Center and fight an Akira Tozawa-led group of ninjas, among other things. Ford posted to Twitter saying:

BLESSED to be able to ENTERTAIN the WORLD at its current state. We gotcha God is Good.#VikingProfits #WWEBacklash pic.twitter.com/HgyuxNB4Hs — 𝕂𝕚𝕟𝕘 𝕋𝕖𝕫 (@MontezFordWWE) June 15, 2020

– WWE shared the following video from after Bobby Lashley’s loss to Drew McIntyre at the PPV. As MVP tries to talk a furious Lashley up, Lana followed behind trying to get her husband’s attention to no avail: