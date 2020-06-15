wrestling / News

WWE News: Montez Ford Comments on Viking Raiders & Street Profits Backlash Segment, Lashley Livid Following Loss

June 14, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Viking Raiders Street Profits WWE Backlash

– Montez Ford took to Twitter to comment on the extended segment featuring the Viking Raiders and Street Profits at WWE Backlash. The segment saw the two teams brawl around the Performance Center and fight an Akira Tozawa-led group of ninjas, among other things. Ford posted to Twitter saying:

– WWE shared the following video from after Bobby Lashley’s loss to Drew McIntyre at the PPV. As MVP tries to talk a furious Lashley up, Lana followed behind trying to get her husband’s attention to no avail:

