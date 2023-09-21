Montez Ford Would Welcome CM Punk Back to WWE

– During an interview with FOX Sports Radio’s Happy Hour this week, WWE Superstar Montez Ford was asked about CM Punk possibly returning to WWE now that he’s gone from AEW. Ford said he would welcome Punk back to WWE. He stated the following (via Fightful):

“If they asked my opinion on it, I’m so open to every single aspect, talent in the world, whether they come from all works of life. I feel like everyone has something to bring to the table. Believe it or not, whether people love this individual or not, and this goes for any WWE superstar, if they are generating buzz and generating topics and generating people talking, that’s all good for business. I love to be the person to always welcome someone back with great arms. If he wants to make his way back this way, I guess we can have a battle and see who is the best person from Chicago.”

AEW terminated CM Punk’s contracts with the company with cause last month, stemming from a backstage altercation that took place at AEW All In London. It’s unknown if Punk plans to return to WWE and the terms of his release from AEW, such as a non-compete period.