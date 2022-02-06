Montez Ford On His Dream To Become WWE Champion, What Johnny Knoxville Told Him Before Royal Rumble

In a recent interview on the Hall of Fame podcast, Montez Ford discussed his dream to become WWE Champion, what Johnny Knoxville told him before the Royal Rumble, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Montez Ford on a possible singles run in WWE: “I hear certain chatter, and I really don’t really buy it too much yet because I feel like my job and task at hand is being the greatest tag team, right now, in this modern-day era. So I feel like a lot of times I’m so focused on that so much at this hand, like you said, until it happens and when that happens, that’s when I put my full attention and energy into it. But right now, I got to take care of my brother, you know? That’s how it is. It’s been that way ever since I’ve been in the fleet. I take care of the guy right next to me and finish the task at hand. I feel like sometimes too, a lot of guys, they’ll get the chatter, and obviously, it didn’t happen with [Booker T] because like you said, you didn’t think about to happen, but obviously the chatter when it’s happening, it’s inspiring and motivating. But I feel like a lot of times, we got to finish the task at hand right in front of us. Because if I take the focus off of this, there may not be any more triple crowns, or tag team title runs, and there may not be any historic nine-year runs.”

On his dream to become WWE Champion: “But I will say, on other hand, [being WWE Champion] has been a dream as a little kid. My mom still sends me photos all the time of me holding up the WWE Championship and even me having my hand out in front of my face. My little mini dream. But it’s always been a dream to be World Champion, and I don’t think that ever goes away. I feel like all the guys and everyone that’s here, if you’re not trying to be the guy – obviously you want to make money, that’s the main thing. But you always want to be the man too.”

On what Johnny Knoxville told him before the Royal Rumble: “He was all game. The cool part about it, I was telling him, ‘Hey man, me and my sister used to stay up late nights to watch MTV, MTV 2, and watch Jackass and The Wild Boys, and everything.’ Like, all night, and we’d see all the crazy scenarios that they did. So for me to have that moment was just like full circle, all the childhood nostalgia all the way around. But he was all game, man. He was like, ‘Hey guys, if I am in there, I am in your guys’ world. Don’t let up on me, I want the real thing.’ He said, ‘I have spent my whole entire career hurting other people.’ He’s a great guy, all for it. It’s always cool too to have people from different worlds come in. People that you’ve grown up and watched and come across people that are fans of the business, to come across and just be so welcoming to our world and everything. It was cool. He said he was ready to come back too, so I guess we need to lay the smackdown a little bit harder next time.”

