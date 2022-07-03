Montez Ford on the WWE Draft Possibly Forcing a Split for The Street Profits, His Dream of Becoming WWE Champion

– Speaking to WrestlingInc.com’s Nick Hausman ahead of WWE Money in the Bank 2022, The Street Profits member Montez Ford discussed a potential breakup for the tag team and what it would mean for their futures in WWE. Ford also discussed his dream of eventually becoming WWE World Heavyweight Champion. Below are some highlights from WrestlingInc.:

Montez Ford on The Draft possibly causing a split for the team: “If the draft happens and they, you know, we’re forced to go our separate ways, we’re definitely going to keep that support there. Keep bringing it 100 percent. I know as a kid, speaking for myself, I’ve always had dreams of being a WWE World Champion.”

On how his dream of becoming WWE Champion never fades: “That dream just never fades away man. You know, when you’re here, I feel like if you’re not trying to be the guy or the team, then what are you here for? You know besides the money. But still at the same time, like you want to create a legacy.”

At last night’s WWE Money in the Bank 2022 event, The Street Profits came up short in their tag team title shot against The Usos, who won via pinfall. However, the lost was controversial, as it appears Ford had a shoulder up when he was pinned during the match. The card was held last night at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada and was broadcast live on Peacock and WWE Network.