wrestling / News
Montez Ford on WWE’s Involvement With the Military & His Service Background
November 15, 2023 | Posted by
– During today’s edition of WWE’s The Bump, WWE Superstar and U.S. Marine Corps veteran Montez Ford discussed WWE’s involvement with the US military with shows like Tribute to the Troops and more. He stated the following (via WrestlingInc.com):
“I think I’m very fortunate being a part of this because I’m a WWE Superstar, but I’m also a veteran. So I bring awareness to it just by presenting to the world everything that the service has already taught me. I think it’s a beautiful thing because that also helps me service to not just my family and the WWE Universe, but just the world. So everything the service has taught me, I try to bring it to the WWE as well.”
More Trending Stories
- AEW Chief Legal Officer Has Reportedly Shifted Focus Away From Company
- Eric Bischoff Recalls Ted Turner Buying Jim Crockett Promotions to Form WCW
- The Undertaker Butted Heads With Vince McMahon Over His Retirement Segment
- Zelina Vega in Tight Gym Attire, Tiffany Stratton, Samantha Irvin Top This Week’s WWE Instagram Photos