– During today’s edition of WWE’s The Bump, WWE Superstar and U.S. Marine Corps veteran Montez Ford discussed WWE’s involvement with the US military with shows like Tribute to the Troops and more. He stated the following (via WrestlingInc.com):

“I think I’m very fortunate being a part of this because I’m a WWE Superstar, but I’m also a veteran. So I bring awareness to it just by presenting to the world everything that the service has already taught me. I think it’s a beautiful thing because that also helps me service to not just my family and the WWE Universe, but just the world. So everything the service has taught me, I try to bring it to the WWE as well.”