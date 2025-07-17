Montez Ford Believes Recent WWE Smackdown TLC Match Is The Greatest of All Time

Back in April, the Street Profits took part in a TLC match on an episode of WWE Smackdown. They won the match, retaining the tag team titles, against DIY and the Motor City Machine Guns. In an interview with the Battleground podcast (via Fightful), Montez Ford expressed his belief that the three teams performed in the greatest TLC match of all time.

He said: “I think for us, it’s one of those situations where you say, okay, you’re not on WrestleMania but, you also look at it a positive way where now they have other WWE superstars who’ve never been a part of WrestleMania to showcase their talents. But, the thing about it is once that gets finished with — which it did — WrestleMania happened, it was great, it was a success, it was a two-night extravaganza and then we step up to the plate and show ‘em how it’s really done. So whether it’s WrestleMania, whether it’s SummerSlam, we are the PLE. The Street Profits are the PLE. We’re a walking PLE. Every time we go out there, it’s a main event performance so it could be Saturday Night’s Main Event, it could be WrestleMania, it could be SummerSlam, it could be the Royal Rumble. The Street Profits are the main act. So, that’s how we look at it, that’s how we took it and as you can see, we created arguably — I ain’t gonna say arguably — it was the greatest TLC match of all time. We had a lot of chips on our shoulder. Listen, we went out there and showed them, this is what happens when you have to pretty much go before The Street Profits. We seen the pressure, we seen all the great matches at WrestleMania. Shoutouts to my beautiful bride, my wife, who (had) probably the greatest Triple Threat match at WrestleMania. But, after that happened, we said, ‘Alright, man, let’s show ‘em how it’s really done, let’s show ‘em how the big boys really play.’”

Angelo Dawkins added: “Took that TLC personal… That was one of the funnest nights ever right there. Magic was made that night. I’m pretty sure me, myself — I can’t speak for the other tag teams but I feel like we all left with our heads held high and we put on a clinic, we put on a show. We had a crazy chip on our shoulder that day. Obviously, because of being left off of ‘Mania so that played a part in it. But, man, I’ve watched it a couple times… The magic that was made. The spots. Everybody had crazy spots. He had a prosthetic leg which was dope, and then I jumped off a ladder through a table so, yeah, that was a lot of fun to watch.“