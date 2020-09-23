Monthly Exclusive Events Returning to Impact+ Starting With Victory Road

Impact is bringing back monthly exclusive events to the Impact+ service. Impact has announced the official return of the monthly shows, starting with Victory Road which was announced during Tuesday’s episode of Impact Wrestling.

The announcement reads:

IMPACT Wrestling is excited to confirm the IMPACT PLUS monthly exclusive events are BACK!

VICTORY ROAD hits IMPACT PLUS on Saturday, October 3, and the annual super-show promises to be a Pay-Per-View level extravaganza.

The main event – as announced on last night’s IMPACT! on AXS TV – is a World Championship rematch between Eddie Edwards and the man who ripped the title from him, reigning IMPACT kingpin Eric Young.

Young is already scheduled to defend the belt vs Rich Swann at BOUND FOR GLORY on October 24, so the Edwards rematch has massive implications. The full card for VICTORY ROAD will be confirmed in the coming days.

November’s IMPACT PLUS exclusive event will be TURNING POINT and in December IMPACT PLUS will be the only place to see the final supercard of the year, FINAL RESOLUTION.

Victory Road will stream exclusively on IMPACT PLUS on Saturday, October 3, beginning at 8pm ET/5pm