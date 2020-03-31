Jake Roberts Discusses the Montreal Screwjob, Says Bret Hart & Shawn Michaels Didn’t Want to Lose To The Other Because They Were Both Sleeping With Sunny

In an interview with FlipDaScript, Jake Roberts discussed how the entire Montreal Screwjob, and all the tension between Bret Hart and Shawn Michaels, was all because both of them were sleeping with Sunny and hated each other for it. Highlights are below.

On what happened with the Montreal Screwjob: “That was a joke, man. You know what happened there, you got two little bitches fighting over a girl, fighting over Sunny, and both of them are sticking it to her, and they both hated each other for that, oh yeah, that’s what was going on. And they hated each other for it. They fought over the pussy man. And she was giving it away to everybody, so whatever, man.”

On how Bret and Shawn didn’t want to lose to the other because they were both sleeping with Sunny: “I used to be writing Vince’s TV for him, right, and this was during that era, and he’d say, ‘I gotta talk to those guys about 10:30.’ He would get on the phone and talk to the both of those fools for two and three hours, begging them to wrestle each other, trying to con them into wrestling each other. ‘Well, if I want to wrestle that son of a bitch, I want this and I want that.’ He had to play them and kiss their ass just to get them in the ring together. Now let me ask you this, if you’re paying a man, it’s your company, right, and you tell that man, ‘Hey, listen man, I’m paying you X amount of dollars, I want you to go out there and lose tonight.’ Do you have a problem with that? They did. Because of the pussy, neither one of them wanted to lose to the other one, because they felt like the winner was gonna get the pussy, I don’t know, man.”

