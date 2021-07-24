Moose Accepting Wrestling & Autograph Bookings Through SBI Bookings

– Moose and Bill Behrens announced this week that the wrestler is now available for bookings through Behrens’ SBI Bookings. Behrens stated the following (h/t PWInsider):

Moose (ROH/Impact Wrestling) is again available for wrestling and autograph/photo op appearances through Bill Behrens [email protected] The former TNA Champion and two time Impact Grand Champion is based in Orlando, FL

Moose also tweeted out last night, “Interested in booking Me….contact Bill Beherens at [email protected]” As previously noted, Moose is said to have recently re-upped with Impact Wrestling to stay with the company through 2023.