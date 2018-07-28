wrestling / News
Various News: Moose Out of Action Due to a Concussion, New Bella Twins Workout Video, Impact Releases Scarlett Bordeaux’s Entrance Theme
– Impact Wrestling announced today that Moose suffered a concussion at Slammiversary in his match against Austin Aries. Due to this, Moose will not be cleared in time to compete this Sunday at Confrontation LIVE on Twitch.
– Here is a new workout video from the Bella Twins…
– IMPACT Wrestling has released Scarlett Bordeaux’s theme song and entrance video on YouTube…